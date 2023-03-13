"The whole country is celebrating..." Pralhad Joshi on India winning two Oscars

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday, said that India winning two Oscar awards is a matter of pride for every Indian, and the whole country is celebrating the achievement.

'RRR's power-packed song 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscar for 'Original Song' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' won in the Best Documentary Short film category at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, making it a historic day for Indian filmmakers and the audience.

Talking to ANI, Joshi said, "I am very happy and the whole country is celebrating. Those who have worked hard for this also deserve appreciation. It is a matter of pride for all Indians. For the first time at a time India has won two Oscar awards, I offer my congratulations to all".

Meanwhile, reacting to the allegations by Opposition of "misuse" of central agencies against them, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said, "These are baseless allegations. The agencies are doing their job. They (Opposition leaders) even went to all courts still nothing happened, that itself means that there is a prima facie case in that".

He also said that BJP will consider a breach of privilege against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.



"Rahul Gandhi gave such long speeches, but his mike is never switched off in the Parliament. Aspersions on the chair is never good, and it is ultimately breach of privilege. We will consider that also," Joshi added.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh slammed Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, over his remarks in London, and asked him to "apologise" before the House.

"Rahul Gandhi, who is a member of this House, insulted India in London. I demand that his statements should be condemned by all members of this House and he should be asked to apologise before the House," he said.

The second leg of the Budget Session of Parliament began this morning after a month-long break. Both Houses adjorned for the day till tomorrow.

Lok Sabha saw Opposition members protesting and gathering in the well of the House after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Prahlad Joshi demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his speech in London.

The Rajya Sabha also experienced protests following Leader of the House Piyush Goyal's speech targetting Rahul Gandhi and his London remarks. (ANI)

