"Their scams are coming to the fore": BJP's Baijayant Panda slams AAP over liquor scam

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Baijayant Panda on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the Delhi liquor scam case, alleging illegal liquor vends were opened outside schools, gurdwaras and restricted zones in lieu of large sums of money.

Speaking to ANI in the national capital on Sunday, the former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP, who joined the BJP and currently holds the position of the party's national vice-president, said the AAP's illegal activities about which the BJP had been holding protests in the national capital since last year, now stand exposed. "This year, the investigative agencies have nailed them for their criminal activities. Many of their leaders, who are accused in the liquor scam case, are making false claims to save themselves," Panda said.

He claimed that the AAP leaders, whose names have come up in connection with the liquor scam case, are panicking as "There are money trails, names, dates, places and amounts".



"Their scams are coming to the fore. A senior leader (Satyendar Jain) is in jail on the charge of money laundering. They have failed to secure bail for months and months as the evidence against them is already in the public domain. They are making all sorts of wild allegations at a time the courts have refused bail because of the sheer volume of evidence against them," the BJP leader said.

Citing the BJP's Assembly bypoll victories on Sunday, Panda said, "This is a new India which is earning global recognition under the inspirational leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The world has seen and commended our ability to help other countries in times of crisis. Some of the bypoll results have already come out and they show that the people are with us. This is very clear and has been so for a while now. We have been in power for more than eight years and have won bypolls across the country today. It shows which way the wind is blowing."

"It is very clear that despite all Opposition parties coming together and ganging up against us, we continue to hold our own in elections. All Opposition parties are run by families and are steeped in nepotism. They have a lot of corruption to hide. The BJP is the only party that stands for the nation. We are the only party that puts country before self and people have recognised that. We have opened a strong lead in the Odisha bypoll. Recently, the deputy leader in the Odisha Assembly passed away, thus necessitating a bypoll in the Dhamnagar seat. We couldn't prepare well for the bypoll but are still comfortably ahead," Panda said. (ANI)

