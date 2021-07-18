There are no winners or losers, time to be united: Ashwani Kumar on Sidhu's appointment as Punjab Congress chief

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Ashwani Kumar on Sunday welcomed the appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the party's Punjab unit chief and said that the decision should now be gracefully accepted by all in the interest of party unity and asserted that there are no winners or losers.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar emphasised that reconciliation is the only way forward and expressed hope that all Congress persons will have a role to play in fighting an ideological battle.

"This is a time to be united. There are no winners or losers. Reconciliation is the way forward. All Congress persons will hopefully, have a role to play in fighting an ideological battle," he said.

"The Punjab Chief Minister and the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief will need to pull together and for this purpose, magnanimity is expected on both sides", Kumar further said.



The former minister said that it is necessary to ensure that no one feels diminished.

"Sometimes in a complex political situation, perfect solutions are impossible. We know that in politics, a person is as important as the purpose one serves. The Voice of the silent majority that defines the conscience of the Party is in favour of unity and should be heeded."

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been appointed as president of the party's Punjab unit ahead of Assembly elections due next year.

Sidhu's appointment came after months of infighting in the state unit as the former cricket started had openly rebelled against Captain Amarinder Singh's government over several issues.

Besides Sidhu, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has also appointed Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra as Working Presidents of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. (ANI)

