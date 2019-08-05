There is a war-like situation in J-K: Ghulam Nabi Azad

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said that there is a war-like situation in Jammu and Kashmir, which should be discussed on priority in the Upper House.

"The entire Valley is under curfew. Political leaders including three former chief ministers are under house arrest. There is a war-like situation in the state. So this should be discussed on priority," said Azad.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu today decided to delay the Zero Hour submissions listed for the day due to scheduled "Urgent Legislative Business".

Earlier, MPs from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Congress gave the Adjournment Motion notices respectively in both the Houses of Parliament over the prevailing situation in Kashmir.

PDP's Rajya Sabha lawmaker Nazir Ahmad Laway has given Zero Hour notice in the Upper House over Kashmir issue. The PDP MPs were seen wearing black bands on their right hands. (ANI)

