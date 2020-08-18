There is 'jungle raj' in Uttar Pradesh: Ajay Kumar Lallu over rise in crimes against women

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The horrifying incidents of crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh prove that the law and order situation is 'worrisome' and there is a 'jungle raj' in the state, said Congress on Tuesday.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu said that crimes have been reported from various parts of the state, causing panic among people for the safety of their loved ones.

"The law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh is worrisome, people are living in fear, while the government and criminals are enjoying. Incidents in Hapur, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Lakhimpur Khiri or Azamgarh raise big questions on the government's claim. 15.8 per cent of all crimes against women in the country are recorded from Uttar Pradesh," Lallu told ANI here.

Raising questions over the 'government's silence' over the issue, he urged for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's immediate intervention.

"The Governor should intervene and ask the government to take prompt corrective measures. There is a complete 'jungle raj' in Uttar Pradesh'. The daughters and sisters are not safe anymore, people are worried about sending them outside their houses," he said.

On Monday, two people were arrested in connection with a case of kidnapping and raping a minor girl in Gorakhpur, as per the Uttar Pradesh Police. The father of the minor informed ANI that his daughter's body was singed with cigarette butts.

Moreover, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of reports that a 13-yr-old girl was gang-raped and killed when she had gone to relieve herself on the farmland owned by one of the accused on August 15.

The commission has issued notices to Chief Secretary and DGP of Uttar Pradesh, calling for detailed reports within 6 weeks. (ANI)

