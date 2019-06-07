There is no question of joining BJP, says Cong's Goan MLA Dias

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 7 (ANI): There is no question of joining the BJP, said Congress MLA Clafasio Dias here on Friday, setting to rest all speculations about his switching the side.

Dias, who represents Cuncolim assembly constituency, in the state Assembly, said: "I will stay with the Congress and work for the party. There is no question of joining the BJP."

He said that he read the news in a section of media that he was going to join the BJP along with three others. "It is not true. I told my supporters that I will not take any step without taking them into confidence," he said while talking to ANI.

On Thursday, news surfaced online that Dias had sought views of his supporters on whether he should quit the Congress and join the BJP for the development of his area.

