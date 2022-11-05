"There is no such thing as a government in Punjab:" Sukhbir Badal attacks Punjab govt

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 4 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal has attacked the AAP government in Punjab over the law and order situation in the state after a Shiv Sena leader was shot dead in Amritsar on Friday.

Badal said that "there is no such thing as a government in Punjab" while attacking the government.

"Shiromani Akali Dal has always stood for peace and communal harmony and that remained the top priority of Sardar Parkash Singh Badal-led govts since 1997. Today's incident in Amritsar is yet another reminder that there is no such thing as a govt in Punjab," he said.

He further said that there is a collapse of law and order and appealed to the Punjab government to preserve peace in the state.



"There is an absolute collapse of will to govern, maintain peace, law and order and to ensure safety and security of life & property of people. Violence in any form is highly condemnable. Those in charge of running the state must not take peace & communal harmony in Punjab for granted," he said.

"I appeal to them to find time from their politicking to attend to the sensitive and most crucial task of preserving peace. I appeal to the people and to all political parties to join hands for a united initiative to save Punjab and Punjabis from any conspiracy to set the state ablaze," he said further.

Earlier today, a Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri died after being shot at in Amritsar.

The firing took place near Gopal Mandir in Amritsar during an agitation. Soon after the incident, Suri was rushed to a hospital where he died. Police arrived at the spot and arrested the accused. Police also recovered the weapons.

"Sudhir Suri was shot outside Gopal Mandir, Amritsar during some agitation. He sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital and died. The accused has been arrested. His weapons are recovered," Arun Pal Singh, Commissioner of Police, Amritsar said. (ANI)

