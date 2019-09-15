There is super emergency in Bengal under Mamata Banerjee: BJP leader Ram Madhav

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee an 'Expert in Emergency' after she claimed that there was a 'Super-Emergency' in the country.

Responding to media persons after being asked about Banerjee's remarks, Ram Madhav said: "She has so much experience in emergency because Bengal has been under Super-Emergency for the last several years under Mamata's Raj. She is an expert in emergency."

"If there is any part of the country where there is 'Super Emergency', it is under Mamata's Raj in Bengal. The country is progressing under PM Modi," Madhav added.

Madhav also said that Jammu and Kashmir will soon receive the benefits of development post abrogation of Article 370.

"Article 370 is a history now in Jammu and Kashmir. Very soon, we will see normalcy returning to the region and things will normalise. The fruit of development will reach people and all other issues will be taken up at an appropriate time," Madhav said. (ANI)

