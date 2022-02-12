There should be no politics on PM's security, internal security of Punjab since its border state: Kejriwal

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 12 (ANI): Reacting to Congress MP RS Bittu's comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming rallies in poll-bound Punjab, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that there should be no politics over PM's security or internal security in the border state.

"Punjab is a border state. There should be no politics over the security of the Prime Minister or internal security," said Kejriwal while speaking to reporters here today.

Earlier, on Friday, while responding to a question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Punjab and his security breach in January during his visit to Ferozepur, the Congress MP had said on Friday that PM Modi should come by air as the people may come out on roads protesting against him because of the rage they have due to their struggle during the anti-farm laws protest.



"He is welcome. We have told the people to listen to the Prime Minister. He should come by air. He would still have problems by road because he has kept every Punjabi on the road for more than a year. How would they forget? More than 700 farmers died during the protest. If his car goes by road, there is anger in the minds of the people, so they may come out in protest against the Prime Minister. So he should use the helicopter," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stuck atop a flyover for 15-20 minutes while on his way to Ferozepur in Punjab earlier in January due to the road being blocked by some protesters. The Ministry of Home Affairs had termed it as a "major lapse" in his security.

Recently, on February 6, the five-member committee set up by the Supreme Court had reached the incident site at Ferozepur to probe the case for the first time. The Supreme Court had set up the committee on January 12, headed by retired top court judge Justice Indu Malhotra to probe into the security lapse.

Punjab Assembly Polls are set to take place on February 20. The counting of votes will be held on March 10. (ANI)

