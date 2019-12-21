There should be registration of unemployed persons: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

New Delhi [India], Dec 21 (ANI): AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Saturday criticised the Centre, saying that instead of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), the government should be doing the registration of the unemployed people.

Speaking at the lawyers' protest near Jamia Milia Islamia here against CAA and NRC, Khan said: "You (government) should do the registration of the unemployed people. We should know how many well-educated, postgraduates are unemployed in this country."

"The people of the country are against CAA and NRC. Today lawyers from different religions are here and protesting," said he.

"The government wants every citizen to stand in line. Why should we all stand in line even if we have documents? How will a poor man bring his documents," asked the AAP MLA.

"Today there should be discussions on economy, unemployment and onion price rise. Even today, Aadhaar cards of many people have not been made. On a daily basis, I myself write for the Aadhar cards of the people to be made. In such a situation, how the government will be able to complete NRC and CAA," he asked.

Hitting out at the BJP government, Khan said: "They are giving a religious colour to these protests but in reality. People irrespective of their religion are protesting. The violence during the protests has taken place only in those states where the BJP is in power."

When asked when this protest will end, he said: "If the government takes back CAA and NRC and talks about economy and unemployment, then this protest will end immediately." (ANI)

