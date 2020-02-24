There should be 'shoot at sight law' for those who speak ill of India: K'taka Minister Patil

Chitradurga (Karnataka) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil has said that there should be a shoot at sight law brought in the country for those who raise pro-Pakistan slogan or speak ill of India.

Speaking to media on Sunday, Patil said, "In my opinion, there is a need for a law that has to be brought in India--Shoot at Sight law has to be brought in the country for those who speak ill of India or raise pro-Pakistan slogans. It is very much needed."

"They are enjoying food, water and air of the country. Why should they be here if they raise 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan? In China, people are scared to talk against their country. I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring in a tough law to deal with traitors," he said. (ANI)