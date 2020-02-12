There was a shift in Delhi elections as people voted for winning candidates, says Digvijay Singh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Following party's drubbing in assembly polls, Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Wednesday asserted that his party had received more votes than Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2019 Lok Sabha elections but in assembly elections, Delhiites have chosen a candidate who could defeat the BJP, therefore, the votes shifted to AAP.

"Congress got more votes than AAP in 2019 Lok Sabha election but in assembly elections, it seems that people have chosen a candidate who could defeat the BJP. I think that's why the votes shifted to AAP," the leader said.

Speaking over BJP's performance in Delhi assembly elections he said that there is a disturbance in the entire country due to the Citizenship Act and fear of detention camps which have been rejected by the people.

"There is a disturbance in the entire country due to the Citizenship Act. People are scared of going to the detention camp and this situation has been rejected by the people. Now the same will happen in Bihar and Bengal," he said.

He also demanded the scrapping of Citizenship Amendment Act and added, "BJP government should stop making Hindus and Muslims fight and revoke the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). There should also be an announcement that no National Register of Citizens and National Population Register will be done, otherwise, the disturbance will increase in the country."

Responding to question on price hike of LPG cylinder he said that the country's economy is in bad condition and the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is disappointing.

"The economy of the country is in bad condition and the budget presented is disappointing. Inflation is on the rise and people are losing faith in the economy," he said.

"Unemployment is increasing and the compensation in GST received by states has been reducing due to reduction in the GST collection," he added.

Terming it inappropriate, he said that no government has the authority to take away the rights of state governments.

"Government should compensate the state governments, no government has the authority to take away the right of state governments," he added. (ANI)

