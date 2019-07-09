There was no need to shut down National Highway: Farooq Abdullah

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Monday questioned the decision of Jammu-Kashmir government to restrict the use of Jammu-Srinagar highway by civilians during the Amarnath Yatra.

"There was no need to shut down the national highway. It will affect locals and tourism as well. It was never shut down earlier. It creates friction," he said while talking to ANI.

He said the Yatra always takes place smoothly and it is good for our people.

On a question whether the government should hold talks with the Hurriyat, he said: "It is up to the government whether they want to talk or not. We are tired of asking them." (ANI)

