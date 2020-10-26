There won't be 'do nishan, do pradhan', Tiranga will be everywhere: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Aurangabad (Bihar) [India], October 26 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday raised the issue of abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and building Ram Temple in Ayodhya at the election rally held in Aurangabad.

"A grand Ram Temple is being built. Some people have a problem with it. They also have issues with Article 370 (abrogation). I'd like to say clearly, there won't be 'do nishan do pradhan'. There'll be Tiranga everywhere," Prasad said.

He further lashed out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) over the photos of former chief ministers Lalu Yadav, and Rabri Devi missing from its posters during the campaigning phase.

"These days the Opposition leaders are campaigning but the photos of their mother and father are missing from the posters. What is the reason that Tejashwi Yadavji is not displaying the photos of those who ruled Bihar for 7.5 years each (Lalu and Rabri)? It is because they too are worried that if the photos are displayed the old stories of kidnapping, loot, extortions will come back," Prasad said.

The minister then went on to add that there has been significant development done in Bihar under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rule, including building a network of roads, providing round-the-clock electricity and others.

"The Bihar government works here and the Centre backs it. In the Cabinet meetings Narendra Modiji often says that till Bihar is developed the country cannot be developed," he added.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes will be held on November 10. (ANI)