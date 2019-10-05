"There's difference between 'our Lord Ram' and 'BJP's Lord Ram': C'garh minister

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing them of 'seeking votes in the name of Lord Ram'.

"There is a huge difference between our Ram and their Ram. What does Ram mean for the BJP? A way to collect donations and do business. Seeking vote in the name of 'Ramshila Pujan' and carrying out mob lynching in the name of Lord Ram?" Choubey said addressing a press conference on Friday here.

He said that the BJP does not have a moral right to the deity.

"Ram for Congress means Shabri's Ram, Nishadraj's Ram, and Ram of the vanvasi (forest dwellers), Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram," he said.

He said that Lord Ram is endowed in every corner of the country.

"Ramlila will be being organised and we will be a part of the event," he added.

The comment comes merely days before the festival Dussehra, celebrated across India by conducting pujas and plays from events of the Ramayana over the nine-day 'Navaratri', and burning effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad along with fireworks on the tenth day to mark the destruction of evil. (ANI)

