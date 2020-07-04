There's no one left to help Congress: Bihar LJP vice president

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 4 (ANI): Bihar LJP vice president Hula Pandey took a dig at the Congress and said that there is no one left to help the party.

Pandey said that may be the Congress is thinking that if Ram Vilas Paswan goes with them, then they can form government in Bihar.

"We have always seen that government is formed by the side that we are with. Now, there is no one left to help the Congress. So, maybe they are thinking that if Ram Vilas ji goes with them, they can form government. This is just a daydream," Pandey said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had on Friday held a virtual meeting with leaders of the Bihar unit ahead of the State Assembly elections.

According to sources present in the meeting, Rahul Gandhi assured the party leaders that he will give full time to campaigning for the assembly elections. He also said that the matter regarding seat-sharing should be decided later.

During the meeting, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar, said: "Ram Vilas Paswan is talking to me."

According to sources present in the meeting, Singh also said, "Ram Vilas Paswan is calling but I cannot find time to talk to the top leadership of the party on this issue." (ANI)

