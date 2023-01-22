'They could not stomach truth': Adhir Chowdhury attacks BJP on BBC series row

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], January 22 (ANI): Amid the controversy around the BBCs documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congress">Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday attacked the BJP saying that the party could not stomach the 'truth' documented by the UK's national broadcaster.

"If they (BJP) do not like something, they term it anti-national and get it removed. We (congress">Congress) do not need any support from broadcasters in our fight against the BJP. We do not care what the media says about us," Chowdhury told ANI.

Calling the BJP government at the Centre fascist, Chowdhury said India needs a secular and a more tolerant government.



"The BJP is spreading religious intolerance across the country. They are depriving the citizens of their rights and freedom. However, their hatred is being opposed and challenged by Rahul Gandhi through his Bharat Jodo Yatra. The congress">Congress has won the admiration of millions of people as he (Rahul) is not seeking votes, but is speaking on real issues," he said.

Further, targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the congress">Congress MP alleged a covert understanding between PM Modi and the Trinamool congress">Congress chief.

"There is 'Mo-Mo', an understanding between Mamata Banerjee and Modi ji. Mamata Ji cannot do anything that will upset Modi ji," the congress">Congress MP said.

He added that the West Bengal CM speaks on similar lines as PM Modi.

"When Modi ji asks to free India from the congress">Congress, Mamata ji, too, says that the congress">Congress should be removed from West Bengal. Everyone is appreciating Bharat Jodo Yatra, but not her," he said. (ANI)

