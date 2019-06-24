They created anti-Muslims mindset: Owaisi blames BJP, RSS over lynchings

New Delhi (India), June 24 (ANI): A day after a man was allegedly lynched in Jharkhand, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said such incidents are not going to stop as the BJP and RSS have increased hate against Muslims in the society.

"Incidents of mob lynching are not going to stop because BJP and RSS have increased a sense of hatred against Muslims," the Hyderabad MP said.

He said, "They have successfully created a mindset where Muslims are seen as terrorists, anti-nationals and cow slaughterers."

A 22-year-old man identified as Tabrez succumbed to his injuries on Sunday after being beaten up by locals in Saraikela Kharsawanand district in Jharkhand. He was later arrested on suspicion of theft.

Contrary to Owaisi's allegations, Jharkhand Minister C P Singh said that a trend of linking such incidents to the BJP and right-wing organisations is prevalent.

He said, "There is a trend prevalent these days to associate such incidents with BJP, RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal. It is a time of 'cut and paste'. The trend to politicise such incidents wrong."

The minister said that the state government would conduct an investigation in the case.

Tabrez's family, however, alleged that the attack was communal and that he was made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'.

"Some locals thrashed Tabrez and later gave him over to the police. He was suspected of theft but it was a communal attack. He was beaten because he had a Muslim name. They made him chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman' again and again. We were not allowed to meet him at the hospital. We have the video of the incident. I demand the culprits be arrested," Tabrez's relative Maqsood Alam told ANI.

"We want action against the police personnel who were on duty at that time," another relative said.

An FIR has been registered in the case. (ANI)

