"They do politics in name of conversion": Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel slams BJP

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over conversion issues in the state.

CM Baghel told media persons, "They (BJP) do politics in the name of conversion. The number of churches that have been built during the 15 years rule of BJP has never been built before, nor has it been built in the last 4 years. The BJP is making noise. It is not like the conversion is happening alone in Chhattisgarh, it is happening in Madhya Pradesh also, where the BJP is not raising its voice."

"Wherever the BJP is in power, they are silent, wherever the BJP are not in power, they make noise. They have an absolute majority in the country, why don't they bring an anti-conversion Bill, who has stopped them? But they don't have to do it, they only have to do politics on it. How o spread poison and make brothers clash because unless they create the fight, nothing is going to be good for them," Baghel added.



"They create problems and they don't think of solving the problems. They have a government in the Northeast, where the converted Christians are about 50 per cent to 90 per cent. First, apply the Bill there, then think about it here," the Chief Minister added.

CM Baghel also reacted to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's remark on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi about becoming Shiv Bhakt and sometimes priest.

He said, "In other countries, there is one religious book, but here we have people of different beliefs. In our country, there are many sages, there are many gods and there are many religious books. The Guru is a person who achieves such a height by his penance and study that he reaches God. Haryana CM Khattar is not going to understand it. He will never understand the coordination between devotee and God."

CM Baghel further commented on the report of MLAs for upcoming assembly elections.

He said, "Five by polls were held in five different places in the state and the result came in our favour. Now, the 'Bhet-Mulakat' program is still going on, continuously instructing the MLAs what to do next. If there is improvement, then why should the ticket be cut, if the situation does not improve, then the party will decide." (ANI)

