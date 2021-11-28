'They don't let us speak': AAP MP Sanjay Singh boycotts all-party meeting

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday boycotted the all-party meeting alleging that the government never allows anyone to speak during the meet.

"They (Government) don't let any member speak during the all-party meeting. I raised the issue of bringing a law on the MSP guarantee in this session of the Parliament and other issues including the extension of Border Security Force's jurisdiction, among others. They don't let us speak in all-party meet and Parliament," said Singh.

"The government is busy with Jinnah and other issues, ignoring the core issues related to farmers and common man," he added.



An all-party meeting was called by the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Sunday ahead of the winter session of Parliament.

Leaders of various political parties including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury arrived at the Parliament for the all-party meeting.

The BJP-led government has a heavy agenda for the winter session with its legislative business including 26 new bills.

The winter session will commence on November 29 and is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

