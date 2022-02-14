They experiment with issues like hijab, surgical strike during polls as they cannot compete with BJP in development: Anurag Thakur slams Opposition

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 14 (ANI): Slamming the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Congress over their remarks on surgical strike, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said does new experiments over issues like hijab or surgical strike as it cannot compete with BJP in terms of development.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "Telangana Chief Minister is furious and nervous. After the surgical strike in Huzurabad, he has been speaking like this. If this is the condition after loss in one election, it clearly shows that ground beneath KCR and TRS is sinking in Telangana,"

"Words of Congress and TRS sound similar to that of Pakistan. Whenever elections come, they do new experiments with issues like hijab or surgical strike, because they cannot compete with BJP as far as development is concerned. Questioning surgical strike shows the mindset of KCR," Thakur added.



Meanwhile, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also criticized Telangana Chief Minister.

"I strongly condemn the irresponsible statement of Telangana Chief Minister against Indian armed forces. The fact that this came in on the eve of the anniversary of the Pulwama attack shows insensitivity, irresponsibility, ignorance. That is unbecoming of a chief minister," Reddy said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi recently raised questions over the surgical strike, seeking proof from the Army. Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao defended Rahul for raising questions over the surgical strike, claiming that the "BJP spreads false propaganda".

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday sought proof from the Central government over surgical strikes carried out in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in September 2019.

"Even today, I am asking for the proof. Let the government of India show (the proof). The BJP makes false propaganda that is why people are asking for it. The BJP is using surgical strike politically. The Army is fighting at the border. If anyone is dying, it's Army personnel, and they should be given credit for it, not BJP," said Rao. (ANI)

