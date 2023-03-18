"They want to expel Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha": KC Venugopal attacks BJP-led government

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): With stalemate in Parliament between BJP and opposition, Congress leader KC Venugopal has alleged that the government wants expulsion of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha and their "entire tactic" of seeking an apology from him over remarks in the United Kingdom was aimed at diverting attention from the Adani issue.

"They want to expel Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha now? This entire tactic is to divert attention from Adani issue. This is the only one-point agenda for BJP. Nishikant (Dubey) should first look after his degree, something is going on," Venugopal told ANI.

Venugopal's remarks have come amid acrimony between the treasury benches and opposition over their demands which has led to continuous disruptions since the second part of Budget session began on March 13.



While the opposition has been demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Hindenburg-Adani row, the BJP has said that Rahul Gandhi should apologise for his remarks "maligning the institutions of the country" during his visit to the United Kingdom.

The Privilege Committee of the Lok Sabha is examining the complaint against Rahul Gandhi over some of his remarks during the motion of thanks to the President's Address.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had given a breach of privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi for "misleading, derogatory, unparliamentary and incriminatory".

Dubey appeared before the Lok Sabha Privilege Committee earlier this month and demanded the termination of the Lok Sabha membership of Rahul Gandhi, according to sources.

Rahul Gandhi is Lok Sabha member from Waynad in Kerala. (ANI)

