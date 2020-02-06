Things will be uncomfortable for Oppn if Bengal's violence-hit MPs start speaking: PM

New Delhi [India], Feb 06 (ANI): Launching a sharp attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said if lawmakers who suffered due to political violence in West Bengal start speaking then it will make "things uncomfortable" for many associated with the opposition parties.

"There are people in this House who have suffered due to political violence in West Bengal. When they start speaking, it will make things uncomfortable for many associated with the Opposition," the Prime Minister said in a reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha.

West Bengal has been witnessing violent incidents especially between the workers of the ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier in the day, at least six people were injured in a clash between BJP and TMC workers allegedly over the construction of a BJP office in Anchra area of Asansol.

Meanwhile, during his address in Lok Sabha, Modi spoke about North-East India, saying that the region is becoming a growth engine.

He also said that the Centre is working towards the development of the region. (ANI)