Think about country before using terrorists for elections, politics: Nityanand Rai targets Cong, RJD, SP

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Targetting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav on their "deceptive statements" made to mislead the country, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai advised the duo to think about the interests of the country "before using terrorists for elections and politics".

"I would like to advise those using terrorists for elections and politics, be it Akhilesh (Yadav), Congress, or RJD, to think about the country. It is not right to make deceptive statements to mislead the country. People are sensible enough," Rai told reporters here.

The statement followed Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh's allegation that former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had withdrawn cases against the terrorists involved in the serial bomb blasts in the state.



Yadav during his tenure withdrew cases against dreaded terrorists involved in the serial blasts at Varanasi's Sankat Mochan Temple and Cantt railway station on March 7, 2006, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged.

Sharing documents BJP leader reminded Yadav about the withdrawing of cases against dreaded terrorists and registration of a case against Uttar Pradesh officers including Intelligence Bureau officers during his tenure.

Cornering the opposition leader, Rai pointed out that terrorists, who have a connection with Pakistan, will never succeed. He also asked "why Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi talk in tandem with Pakistan and China?"

"These terrorists have a connection with Pakistan, which aims to keep India unsafe. They will never succeed. PM Modi's government is wiping out terrorists even by entering Pakistan. Why do Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi talk in tandem with Pakistan and China?" the minister questioned. (ANI)

