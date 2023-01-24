"This is not an executive but circus": Chouhan takes dig at Congress list of office-bearers in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken a dig at Congress on the announcement of its list of office-bearers in the state and said it is "not an executive but a circus".

Chouhan made the remarks while talking to the media persons in the state capital Bhopal on Monday.

He said the party has declared over 100 general secretaries.

"The political affairs committee of the party includes the son (Nakul Nath) along with the father (Kamal Nath). Somewhere there is a party of a mother and son duo and somewhere there is a party of a father and son duo. This has become the destiny of Congress," Chouhan said.

"Only appeasement is going on, former CM Kamal Nath makes a new promise everyday. But the public is not going to listen to them. Kamal Nath must be thinking of coming to power again by making false promises. But the people of the state will not give him a second chance.



"I do not understand the frustration of Congressmen. They (Congress) are threatening to terminate the government employees and officers. The public will also terminate such people. Those whom they are threatening are also human beings too. They should also be respected," he added.

All India Congress Committee released a new executive committee of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

Congress spokesperson K K Mishra said the party has reduced the number of office bearers.

"Earlier, there used to be many office bearers but now it has changed. There are 50 vice presidents and 105 general secretaries have been appointed in the new executive."

"Besides, the previous committee had four working presidents along with Kamal Nath but there is no working president this time. Kamal Nath has been made the head of the Political Affairs Committee. Nath's son and Chhindwara Member of Parliament (MP) Nakul Nath has also been included in the Political Affairs Committee along with Kamal Nath and former CM Digvijay Singh. The Congress party is capable of making its own decisions." (ANI)

