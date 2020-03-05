This is Parliament, not a bazaar: Venkaiah Naidu tells Opposition MPs raising slogans

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Upset at Opposition MPs creating ruckus in the upper House of Parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday remarked that Parliament was not a "bazaar".

"No slogans to be raised because this is Parliament, not a bazaar," said Naidu as some of the MPs raised slogans against the government over last week's violence in Delhi and demanded an immediate discussion over the issue.

The House was later adjourned for the day after ruckus continued.

Earlier, speaking in the House, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad requested the government to give a statement regarding the communal violence that rocked parts of the national capital for four days in which at least 47 people were killed and more than 200 were injured.

Azad said, "Since the government has decided to hold a discussion on Delhi violence on March 11, we request that if the government puts a statement on the floor of the House, the discussion should be confined to it only." (ANI)

