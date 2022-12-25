This is why BJP leaders today always liken Modi with Gandhi, not Vajpayee: Congress' Gaurav Pandhi

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Congress leader Gaurav Pandhi on Sunday attacked Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that RSS and Vajpayee worked as "British informer".

Taking to Twitter, Pandhi said, "In 1942, like all other members of the RSS, Atal Bihari Vajpayee boycotted the Quit India Movement and worked as a British Informer reporting against those who participated in the Andolan."

"Be it Nellie massacre or demolition of Babri, Vajpayee played an important role in inciting mobs. There is a reason why BJP leaders today always liken Modi with Gandhi, Patel or other Congress leaders and not Savarkar, Vajpayee or Golwalkar. They know the truth!" he added.

The Congress leader's remarks came at a time when former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary is being celebrated as Good Governance Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar on Sunday paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his Birth Anniversary at his memorial Sadaiv Atal.



"Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were among several dignitaries who paid tribute to the late Prime Minister.

In his tweets, Shah said that Atal ji's patriotism, dutifulness and dedication will always inspire us to serve the nation." The Home Minister said that the life of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the pinnacle of Indian politics, was dedicated to taking the country back to its ultimate glory.

"By laying the foundation of a new era of development and Good Governance under his leadership, Atal ji made the world aware of India's potential and instilled a sense of national pride in the public. Today, on his birth anniversary, I pay my respects to Atal ji," he said.

Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16, 1996 to June 1, 1996 and again from March 19, 1998 to May 22, 2004. He also served as India's External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979. He passed away at AIIMS hospital in Delhi on August 16, 2018.

After coming to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in order to honour the former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient, declared that December 25 would be celebrated as Good Governance Day every year. (ANI)

