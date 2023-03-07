"This is Yogi govt, learn to do your job": BJP MP Sanjeev Balyan's warning to Muzaffarnagar Police officials

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP MP Sanjeev Balyan lashed out at Muzaffarnagar police administration and warned the police administration to strictly deal with the protestors and focus on its job.

Balyan was speaking at a program in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarpur on Monday. The program was organized to honour newly appointed committee members of Budhana block of Muzaffarnagar.

During the event, Union Minister Balyan said "All development projects will be completed on priority. I would like to tell the police department that if more than 50 people gather at one place at a time to protest, you must be there. This Yogi government, don't come and sit, the police department should learn to do its job. Any kind of indecent behaviour will not be accepted, and will not be allowed under Yogi ji's rule. This is BJP's rule".



He further stated that the Police administration should strictly deal with protestors.

While speaking to the media, he said, "I have said that some people come and sit. Sometimes they block the road, sometimes development works are stopped. There is a strange atmosphere in the district, and this needs to be dealt with strict action".

Sanjeev Balyan further mentioned the details of the new block committee on this occasion, and said, "A three-member committee has been formed by the government for Budhana block, in which two are our sisters and one is brother. The committee has officially taken charge of the Budhana block, and it will now take forward the stalled development works in Budhana". (ANI)

