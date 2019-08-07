This will reinforce national unity, integrity: RSS on passage of bills on J-K

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 10:19 IST

Himachal, Haryana CMs condole Sushma Swaraj's demise

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday condoled the death of senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away in New Delhi last night. She was 67.