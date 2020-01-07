Those behind JNU violence will be exposed soon, says Union Minister Javadekar

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered an inquiry into the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence and all the accused would soon be exposed.

"The Home Minister has ordered an inquiry into the matter. I believe that the people with the mask will be exposed. People spreading rumors in JNU and across the country are trying to instigate violence," Javadekar reporters.

"There is a deliberate attempt at creating unrest in universities. This is the conspiracy of some people, These people will also be exposed," added Union Minister Javadekar, also the BJP's in-charge for Delhi affairs.

Talking about the 'Free Kashmir' poster seen at the Gateway of India during a protest against the violence at JNU, Javadekar said: "Kashmir is an integral part of India. The eradication of Article 370 has brought peace and prosperity in Kashmir."

Politicians, cutting across party lines, have condemned the attack on the students which had taken place in the JNU on Sunday. They have urged the administration to take nab the culprits and take strict action against those found guilty.

More than 30 students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU on Sunday and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)

