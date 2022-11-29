'Those doing 'Tapasya', don't get anything; only 2 people do': Rahul attacks PM

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Attacking the BJP-led Centre, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the party's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, said on Tuesday that people who work hard to earn their living do not get anything from the government.

Addressing a public meeting in Ujjain, Rahul said, "India has always been a country of Tapaswi (ascetics). In Hinduism, Tapaswis are always worshipped. Be it barbers, gardeners, small traders, shopkeepers, labourers, or farmers -- all do Tapasya for their entire lives."

"However, the Prime Minister is insulting the austerity of crores of Indians as those who do 'Tapasya' do not get anything from the government. Two people worship Prime Minister Narendra Modi throughout the day and get whatever they want. Railways, airports, ports, roads, electricity -- everything is being made available to them," the former Congress national president alleged.

Rahul offered prayers at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Tuesday. The Yatra entered its 83rd day and passed through Ujjain on Tuesday.

Rahul received a warm welcome from Congress district president Kamal Patel and party MLAs Mahesh Parmar and Ramlal Malviya, among others, in Ujjain. The Congress march reached Panthpiplai village in Ujjain tehsil of Ujjain district.



Hundreds of Congress workers were seen walking together on the 83rd day of the Yatra.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has so far covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with her husband Robert Vadra, also participated in the yatra with Rahul and others, last week.

The yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further 2,355 km of the 3,570-km march. It will end in Kashmir next year.

The Congress had earlier claimed that it was the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India. (ANI)

