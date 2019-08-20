Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo)

Those excluded from final NRC in Assam can appeal to Foreigner Tribunals: Home Ministry

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 19:04 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Assam government will provide full opportunity to persons whose names have been excluded from final NRC to appeal against their non-inclusion and they can move Foreigner Tribunals (FT), a Home Ministry release said on Tuesday.
This was decided at a meeting in which Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the issues related to the final publication of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.
The meeting, held on Monday, was also attended by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Assam's Chief Secretary Alok Kumar and senior officers.
The meeting also decided that the Home Ministry will amend rules to increase the time period of filing appeals from 60 days to 120 days.
Extensive deliberations have been held on the NRC issue between the Home Ministry and the Assam government in recent weeks.
The release said that non-inclusion of a person's name in NRC does not by itself amount to his or her being declared a foreigner.
"It was decided that adequate arrangements will be made by the state government to provide full opportunity to the persons whose names have been excluded from the final NRC to appeal against their non-inclusion. Every individual, whose name does not figure in the final NRC, can represent his/her case in front of the appellate authority, i.e., Foreigner Tribunals (FT)," the release said.
It said that under the provisions of Foreigners Act 1946 and Foreigners (Tribunals) Order 1964, only FTs are empowered to declare a person as a foreigner.
The Assam government, it said, has agreed to set up the adequate number of such tribunals at convenient locations and would also make arrangements to provide legal aid to the needy people amongst those excluded from the NRC.
"As it may not be possible for all those excluded from the final NRC to file the appeal within the prescribed time, MHA will amend the rules to increase the present time limit of filing of appeals in FTs from 60 days to 120 days regarding exclusion from final NRC. The Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003 are also being amended accordingly," the release said.
The Supreme Court had last month extended the timeline for the final publication of NRC from July 31 to August 31. It had rejected a plea to extend the NRC deadline for sample verification.
The release said that the central armed paramilitary forces are being provided as per the assessment of the state government to maintain law and order.
Sonowal had on Monday voiced hope that the process of publication of final NRC will turn out to be peaceful.
"As everybody knows the publication of NRC will be carried out on August 31 based on the order by the Supreme Court. Everything had remained peaceful when the first draft of the NRC came out. The people put forth their demands then too. This time also things will happen peacefully with the support of the people," he had said after meeting with Shah.
The Chief Minister had also assured people that they will get a chance to clear their doubts.
"Everyone and anyone has the right to raise questions in a democracy, after the publication of the NRC on August 31, we will consult on whether any further decisions need to be taken," he had said. (ANI)

