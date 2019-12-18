Those fearing defeat in Assembly polls fanning violence: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Without naming the BJP, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused the political party of fanning violence in various parts of the city, asserting that they are afraid of the "defeat" in the upcoming Assembly elections, which are likely to be held next year.

"An attempt is being made to drag AAP's name in the recent incidents. Why will AAP do this? How will we benefit? We all should maintain peace. Only those who are fearing defeat in the upcoming elections are inciting riots," he told reporters here.

The Chief Minister made the comments after an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest turned violent in North-East Delhi's Seelampur area, forcing police to use tear gas shells to disperse the protestors, who torched two buses on Tuesday.

The police also stopped vehicular movement on the road, which connects Seelampur with Jafrabad, due to the demonstration. Following the incident, Section-144 has been imposed in the North-East district.

The protest in Seelampur came days after several students were left injured after a protest against the new citizenship law turned violent in Jamia Millia Islamia area on Sunday.

The CAA grants citizenship to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014. (ANI)

