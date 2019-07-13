Those involved in Sarada, Narada scams will go to jail within a month: BJP leader Rahul Sinha

Purba Bardhaman (West Bengal) [India], July 13 (ANI): BJP leader Rahul Sinha on Saturday claimed that those involved in Sarada, Narada scams will be going to jail within a month.

"Within a month, the heroes of various chit funds, including Sarada, Narda, have to go to jail. The Modi Government will not spare those who looted public money. However, by the time the problem is solved, Mamata Banerjee's government will be out of power," he said while talking to reporters here. (ANI)

