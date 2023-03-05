"Those involved in Umesh Pal murder case will not be spared": UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 5 (ANI): Days after Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal murder case was shot dead, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday said that those who are involved will not be "spared".

"An investigation is regularly going on regarding the matter and those who are involved will not be spared. Whosoever is guilty will be punished by the authorities," Pathak said while talking to ANI.

Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 MLA Raju Pal murder case was shot dead by an unidentified man while he was getting out of a Hyundai Creta SUV in Prayagraj, the camera footage showed.

The Uttar Pradesh police have announced a cash bounty of Rs 2.5 lakh as a reward for finding those accused in the murder.

The accused have been identified as Asad Ahmad, Armaan, Ghulam, Guddu Muslim and Sabir.



"Many teams of UP police are constantly trying to arrest the accused," the police said.

While hitting out at the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Pathak said, "From 2014 to 2022 BJP has given them (Samajwadi Party) a crushing defeat in many elections. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections under PM Modi's leadership will repeat the record of 2014. We will make the government by over two-thirds majority."

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday questioned the "absence" of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak in the photo session at the end of the Budget Session and asked if their posts hold any importance or if they were deliberately left out.

Taking to Twitter, the former CM of Uttar Pradesh said, "The picture of the MLAs of the House, clicked without both the Deputy Chief Ministers is incomplete. We demand that an explanation for his absence should come from the government."

In his tweet, he also asked the government to come clean on whether the Deputy CMs were absent or were not called.

"Does the post of Deputy Chief Minister have any importance or not? Do they even count or not?" he asked further. (ANI)

