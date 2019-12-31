Those killing police over CAA and people supporting them are enemies of country, says BJP MLA

Bundi (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): BJP leader Madan Dilawar said that those who are inciting violence and killing policemen over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and people who are supporting them are "enemies of the country."

"Those who are burning the country and killing police over Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and those who are supporting them, are enemies of the country, be it Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi... They do not have the right to live in this country," Dilawar said here on Monday.

Asked where should they go, Dilawar said, "If they love Pakistan they should go there, if they love Bangladesh they should go there, and if both the countries don't want them and they don't want to live in India, then they can drown in the Indian ocean."

Addressing media here, Dilawar said that the Act grants citizenship to people and does not take it away.

"People are protesting against this in the country... these are the ones who don't believe in this country, they want to break it and they have got support from the Congress", Dilawar said.

BJP leader's comment comes days after protests had erupted in different parts of the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. (ANI)

