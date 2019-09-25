Those not proud of Trump calling Modi 'Father of India', don't consider themselves Indians: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that those people who do not feel proud about US President Donald Trump calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi "father of India", do not consider themselves as Indians.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "People who live abroad are proud today of being Indian. This is happening due to the personality and personal outreach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi... If a frank and impartial view comes from outside, from the US President then I think all Indian citizens should feel proud of it, irrespective of their political affiliation."

He continued, "For the first time, the US President has used such words of appreciation for any Prime Minister. If someone is not proud of it then maybe that person doesn't consider himself an Indian."

This comes after Trump heaped praises on Modi and called the Prime Minister "Father of India" when the two leaders met at the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York during the press briefing on Tuesday.

"My personal chemistry (with Prime Minister Modi) is as good as it can get. I have great respect, I have great admiration and I really like him. He is a great gentleman and a great leader. I remember India before, it was very torn. There was a lot of fighting and he brought it all together like a father would bring it all together. Maybe he's the father India, we'll call him the father of India. But he brought things together and you don't hear that anymore. So he's done a fantastic job," Trump had said.

Earlier, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at Trump for his remark on Modi and termed the US presidnet a 'jaahil' (illiterate). (ANI)

