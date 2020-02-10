Those opposing CAA, NRC are true followers of Gandhi, Ambedkar, says Owaisi

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Addressing his first anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) meet in Andhra Pradesh, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the true followers of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar will oppose the citizenship law.

"This is the first time in 70 years of our country's Parliament that a law has been made based on religion. Never before an Act based on religion had been made in the Parliament. This is against the fundamental rights of our Constitution," Owaisi said while addressing the meet in Kurnool on Sunday.

Continuing his attack, Owaisi said, "The one who raises his voice against CAA will be the true lover and follower of Gandhi and Ambedkar. The one who raises voice against Modi and Shah will be called a 'mard-e-mujahid' in the truest sense."

The AIMIM leader reiterated his 'will not show the papers' statement and said that the government cannot force the Muslims to leave the country.

"All I have is this country. I will never leave this country and not show my papers. If it comes to showing papers, we will come forward and ask you to shoot us in our hearts. In our hearts is the love for India which you (government) can never understand," Owaisi said. (ANI)