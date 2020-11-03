Those opposing Vetrivel yatra in TN will try to incite violence: BJP state president

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 3 (ANI): President of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Tamil Nadu unit L Murugan on Tuesday said that those who are opposing the Vetrivel yatra will try to incite violence at the event.

Murugan further said that the state government should find out those culprits and take action against them.



Ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled in the state in 2021, BJP plans to hold a Vetrivel yatra from November 6 and ends to December 6. In the whole month of the yatra, Central Ministers and Chief Ministers of BJP, including national president of the party, Jai Prakash Nadda will participate in the event.

The announcement of this yatra has sparked a controversy in the state with major political parties opposing it. According to BJP state president L Murugan, the aim of the yatra is to showcase central government's schemes.

However, BJP has not yet got permission for their month-long yatra. The 234 seats of Tamil Nadu Legislative assembly will go to polls next year. (ANI)

