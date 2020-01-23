Those who are in power are real 'Tukde Tukde' gang: Chidambaram

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday accused the Central government of being the real 'Tukde Tukde' gang while stating the country has slipped 10 places in the global democracy index owing to 'debilitation' of democratic institutions.

Taking to Twitter, former Union Home Minister Chidambaram warned that every patriotic Indian should be alarmed.

"India has slipped 10 places in the Democracy Index. Anyone who has closely observed the events of the last two years knows that democracy has been eroded and democratic institutions have been debilitated. Those who are in power are the real 'Tukde Tukde' gang," tweeted Chidambaram.

He said that the world is alarmed by the direction the country is taking.

India has slipped to 51st position in a 2019 global democracy index ranking. (ANI)

