Those who break law must be dealt with severely: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 20 (ANI): Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, reacting to the incident which happened in Padarayanapura area of the city last night, in which a group of men vandalised a police barricade, said that the perpetrators of the violence should be dealt with severely.

He further said, "It was not at all needed to attack Asha workers, police or doctors. These kinds of incidents are not acceptable. It is an act of shame. It does not matter which community the perpetrators belong to, each and everyone must follow the guidelines and law. Whoever indulged in such an act must be punished."

Earlier on Sunday, a ruckus erupted in Padarayanapura on Sunday allegedly over the shifting of suspected COVID-19 persons to a quarantine facility by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials.

The incident occurred in the late evening at Padarayanapura, which is recognized as a 'Red Zone', when BBMP officials went to shift 15 secondary contacts of corona positive patients. However, some people created a ruckus, broke the barricade and removed the police post in the area.

In Karnataka, 390 people have detected positive for COVID-19, of which 16 people have succumbed to the infection, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

