Those who carried out NPR earlier are spreading misinformation now: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the opposition parties for their stand on the issue of National Population Register (NPR).

"Census and NPR are normal government procedures, which have been carried out earlier as well. But when the vote bank politics is a necessity, then those who carried out NPR earlier are spreading misinformation about it now," said Modi in his reply in the Rajya Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

"Some questions have been taken out or added even in every consequent Census conducted in the country. Do not spread misinformation over it," he said.

This remark of Prime Minister Modi led to an uproar in the Upper House as the Opposition members objected to his words. However, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu managed to restore order in the House.

"You are spreading misinformation. You started NPR in 2010. We have been here since 2014. We have the records of the NPR conducted by you and no atrocities were conducted on any person based on the date from the exercise done by UPA," said Modi, further attacking the Opposition members.

"We updated the NPR data in 2015 to provide benefits to the underprivileged under schemes such as PM Awas Yojana and other schemes. We used it in a positive scheme. We want to update it further in 2020 to make the schemes more effective and reach more people. But just because you are in the opposition, you are now seeing problems in it," he added.

The PM also claimed that all states had earlier approved the NPR by 'Gazette notification' but some have now taken a 'T-turn and are creating roadblocks in its process." (ANI)