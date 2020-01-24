Those who don't allow peaceful rally are anti-nationals, says BJP leader CP Singh

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and MLA CP Singh on Friday said that people who do not allow peaceful rally are 'anti-nationals'.

"People who don't allow peaceful rally, is to my mind are anti-nationals," Singh told ANI while reacting over the stone-pelting incident during a rally in Jharkhand's Lohardaga town taken out by members of Vishva Hindu Parishad.

On Thursday, a violent incident took place during a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR) march.

Curfew has been imposed in the town, while schools and colleges will remain closed for two days, informed Deputy Commissioner Akanksha Ranjan.

Speaking over the incident, BJP leader said that state government should get hold of such elements that are creating disharmony and must put them behind the bar.

"A certain set of people with a particular belief system are trying to create discord in the country and they are being supported by Congress, Communist Party and other opposition parties are with them," he added.

Over the incident of violence during the rally, he added, "Are people not allowed to rally in support of CAA and NPR."

"Certain religious sect who call themselves minorities are bent on destroying the country and they should not be spared," said Singh. (ANI)

