Those who fired at Ram Bhakts never constructed Ram Temple: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday slammed Samajwadi Party over firing at Lord Ram devotees in 1990 an said that those who had done so could never build the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"Development is not on their (Samajwadi Party) agenda... those who shot at Ram bhakts and put locks on Ram temples could have never constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya," said Adityanath at a rally in Lucknow.

The UP CM was making a reference to firing by UP police at Ram devotees during the Ram temple movement in 1990. SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was the Chief Minister at the time of the incident.

Yogi also claimed relatives of one of the convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case was linked to the Samajwadi Party (SP).

"Yesterday, a court pronounced death sentences to 38 out of 49 convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case, of which a few terrorists had a link to UP, as well. Out of them, the father of 1 terrorist from Azamgarh is working as SP propagator," he said.

Two phases of the seven phased polling for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly have been completed. The third phase of the seven-phase elections is scheduled for February 20.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)