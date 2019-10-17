Those who have looted public money are going to jail: Modi

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that people who had misappropriated public money were going to jail in keeping with the promise he made before the Lok Sabha elections and that those who could not be touched earlier were also being made accountable.

"I had said in my rallies ahead of 2019 elections that I had brought those who had looted the country to the doors of jails," Modi said addressing an election rally here.

He added that he had also said they will go to jail after the government is formed.

"Did it happen or not, is it happening or not, should it happen or not? Those who have looted the wealth of the country, they should return the money or not?" he asked.

Modi said this process will not stop. "Till the time the money looted from the poor and the middle class is returned, your servant will not sit quietly," he said.

He said the alliance government in Maharashtra has worked with honesty and was committed to doing so in the future as well.

The Prime Minister said that unprecedented changes were taking place all around the world. "To deal with such changes, India was in need of a powerful and capable government. You've chosen a suitable government for the next five years at the Centre," he said.

Modi said his government was working with great speed.

"Haven't you felt the effect of New India in the last 100 days? Do you see its power? Do you see its decision-making abilities and clarity in ideas? We are doing all of this for the betterment of the country. Even five months have not been completed but we have prepared a roadmap of next five years," he said.

"The entire world can see the new-found confidence of New India. Everyone can feel the change. They are discussing HowdyModi," he said.

He said there is a new speed and sharpness in decision-making in all fields.

"The world is seeing the confidence of New India. Everybody can see the change," he said. (ANI)