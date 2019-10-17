Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Pune
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Pune

Those who have looted public money are going to jail: Modi

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 22:43 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that people who had misappropriated public money were going to jail in keeping with the promise he made before the Lok Sabha elections and that those who could not be touched earlier were also being made accountable.
"I had said in my rallies ahead of 2019 elections that I had brought those who had looted the country to the doors of jails," Modi said addressing an election rally here.
He added that he had also said they will go to jail after the government is formed.
"Did it happen or not, is it happening or not, should it happen or not? Those who have looted the wealth of the country, they should return the money or not?" he asked.
Modi said this process will not stop. "Till the time the money looted from the poor and the middle class is returned, your servant will not sit quietly," he said.
He said the alliance government in Maharashtra has worked with honesty and was committed to doing so in the future as well.
The Prime Minister said that unprecedented changes were taking place all around the world. "To deal with such changes, India was in need of a powerful and capable government. You've chosen a suitable government for the next five years at the Centre," he said.
Modi said his government was working with great speed.
"Haven't you felt the effect of New India in the last 100 days? Do you see its power? Do you see its decision-making abilities and clarity in ideas? We are doing all of this for the betterment of the country. Even five months have not been completed but we have prepared a roadmap of next five years," he said.
"The entire world can see the new-found confidence of New India. Everyone can feel the change. They are discussing HowdyModi," he said.
He said there is a new speed and sharpness in decision-making in all fields.
"The world is seeing the confidence of New India. Everybody can see the change," he said. (ANI)

Jitendra Singh posts Indira Gandhi's letter praising Veer Savarkar

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday tweeted a letter penned by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in which she praised Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, by calling him a "remarkable son of India".

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:06 IST

Karnataka, Kerala, Gujarat top in university-industry linkages...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Karnataka, Kerala and Gujarat have topped in the University-Industry Linkages (UILs) and have scored 7.8, 7.3 and 6.7, respectively, on the scale of ten in a research report conducted by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:05 IST

Show courage to seek votes on your own model of governance: BJP...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): The BJP on Thursday hit back at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for being critical of the ruling party's "double engine" model of governance and challenged him to show courage to seek votes on Congress's model of governance.

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 22:47 IST

B'deshi troops claim 'self-defence' after BSF jawan killed in...

Dhaka[Bangladesh]/New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Thursday claimed they "fired in self-defence" during a flag meeting along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Murshidabad, in which one Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed and another sustained injur

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 22:16 IST

Govt obsessed with trying to fix blame on opponents: Manmohan Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday slammed the BJP-led Central government and said that it is "obsessed with trying to fix blame on its opponents" and not finding solutions.

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 22:08 IST

Not against Savarkar but the Hindutva ideology he stood for:...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Former prime minister Manmohan Singh said that the Congress party is not against Veer Savarkar, but it does not favour the Hindutva ideology that he patronised.

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 22:01 IST

Centre asks central forces, police to display Sardar Patel's...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): As part of Sardar Vallabhai Patel's 144th birth anniversary celebrations, the Centre has directed police and central forces across the country to display portraits of the country's first Home Minister along with his message in their offices, to inspire people with his

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 21:41 IST

Delhi minister writes to Paswan, seeks Centre's help in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Thursday wrote a letter to Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan seeking the intervention of the Central government to keep the onion prices under check and said that the National Agricultural Cooperati

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 21:22 IST

Rahul calls Modi `bechendra', accuses him of selling hard-built PSUs

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday coined a new term "bechendra" (seller) to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi over proposed privatisation of some Public Sector Undertakings (PSU).

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 21:18 IST

MP: Carcasses of 17 cows found in Gwalior school premises, one arrested

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Carcasses of as many as 17 cows were found in a government school premises in Samudan village here. When some people tried to bury the carcasses, a mid-night drama unfolded with Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal workers raising slogans of 'Jai Shree

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 21:15 IST

Central agencies want to keep my father in custody for long...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Thursday accused the central agencies of "bogus investigation" and working with an "agenda" to keep his father P Chidambaram in custody after a court today sent the former union minister to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 21:10 IST

Complaint filed in Court against Nitish Kumar, Shushil Modi over...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): A complaint was filed against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Shushil Kumar Modi, several ministers and Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials seeking action against them over the recent Patna floods.

