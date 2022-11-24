Those who ill-treated people from Bihar are now with BJP: Aaditya Thackeray

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 24 (ANI): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said that those who "ill-treated people from Bihar" are now with the Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra, while also stating that everyone existed "peacefully" under the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Thackeray was on a visit to Bihar where he held a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Speaking to the reporters after the meeting, Thackeray said that Maharashtra was moving forward when there was an MVA government.

"Those who ill-treated people from Bihar are with the BJP, they should answer. Everyone existed peacefully in Maharashtra. In the last two and a half years when there was the MVA government, we were working according to the Constitution and the state was moving forward," he said.

Thackeray's remarks came in response to a question if the safety of the people from Bihar would be ensured in Maharashtra.



The response of the Shiv Sena leader is crucial as a large chunk of the migrants from Bihar live in Mumbai.

Elaborating on the issues discussed during the meeting with Tejashwi, he said that they did not have any political conversation.

"We had discussions on various issues like the environment, development, and industries. The most important thing is that any youth who wants to work for the country, employment, Constitution and against inflation. If all of us keep interacting, we can do something good for the country. We have not had any political conversation today," he said.

When asked who would lead the politics by the youth, the Shiv Sena leader said, "Anyone can do the job. Tejashwi is working well, we keep on interacting. We are long racehorses."

He lauded the work of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and said that Bihar has seen significant progress under their leadership.

Thackeray's visit to Bihar comes ahead of the civic body polls in Mumbai. (ANI)

