Those who know they won't get ticket from party are going away: Mamata on a day Suvendu resigns as MLA

Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], December 16 (ANI): On a day former Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister Suvendu Adhikari resigned from West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that those who know they won't get a ticket from the party in the upcoming elections are going away.

"Today, the TMC is as deep-rooted as a Banyan tree. Two-three people who know they won't get (Assembly poll) tickets from the party are going away. The TMC is not a party of opportunists," she said while addressing a party workers' convention in Cooch Behar.

His loyalists have already asserted that Adhikari, who had earlier resigned as a minister on November 28, would put down his papers in the Assembly and may join the BJP.

Meanwhile, asserting faith in the people of West Bengal, Banerjee added the TMC government is of "Maa, Mati, Manush", and they would never cheat, betray or lie to her. "We don't take votes by lying, we do whatever we say; this is TMC's vow," Banerjee said.



Banerjee then referred to a recent letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy over changing the national anthem. "If somebody wants to change the national anthem, it is not possible," she dared the MP to go ahead and change it.

Banerjee went on to call the BJP leaders "goons from outside" who at times threaten police and sometimes the TMC workers.

"Some dacoits of Chambal and goons from outside have entered Bengal. At times they threaten police and sometimes they threaten the TMC," she said, adding that she is ready to go behind the bars but she would not bend before the BJP.

"I'm not afraid of the BJP. Let there be a peaceful and democratic war. Let the BJP bring goons, while the TMC will stand with the people. I will see who wins the war."

Banerjee then raised the topic of National Population Register (NPR), and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the North Bengal district. "Some outsiders from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh have deducted the names of people from the voter list in Cooch Behar in the name of NPR and NRC and now they are asking for votes. Please do not pay attention to it," she added. (ANI)

