Those who refuse to say Vande Mataram have no right to live in India: Sarangi

New Delhi, June 24 (ANI) Union minister and BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi in his maiden speech on Monday said that those who refuse to say Vande Mataram have no right to live in the country and made a scathing attack on the Opposition stating that its efforts to "deceive people through false propaganda" had failed in the Lok Sabha elections.

He went on to ask why opposition parties were so hesitant in accepting the good work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and suggested that Congress should apologise to him for targetting him during the Lok Sabha elections.

Sarangi, a first-time MP from Balasore in Odisha, who initiated the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, said the country will never accept the mentality of "tukde-tukde" gang.

In his marathon speech, delivered largely in Hindi but intermingled with Sanskrit, Bangla, Odiya, and English, Sarangi said the BJP-led NDA had won the confidence of all sections of people and the government was being run with their involvement.

Sarangi, who is Union Minister of State Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, said the Lok Sabha election verdict was unprecedented and historic as a government returned to power on the basis of "pro-incumbency".

He said the country had a responsibility towards those who had sacrificed their lives for it.

"Do people who say Pakistan zindabad, Afzal Guru zindabad and raise slogan` Afzal guru we are sorry because your murders are alive' have a right to live in this country. Who supports them? Those who do not love this land, who do not accept the independence and integrity of this country, those who do not accept Vande Matram, do they have a right to live in this country?" he said.

Sarangi urged the opposition members to understand the rich cultural legacy of the country. "Whether we are Communists, from Congress, BJP, BJD, TMC or any other party, we are all children of this country. Whether Hindu, Muslim or Christian, we are children of Mother India and today she is waiting for us," he said.

"We made a mistake so country got divided. We will not make the mistake again. Now people will never allow destruction, it will not tolerate tukde-tukde (mindset)," he said.

Targeting Congress, he said it has made the BJP aware that "divisive and appeasement politics have reached their expiry debate."

"All the efforts of opposition to deceit people through false propaganda came to a nought when people exercised their democratic choice once again. Those who broke the faith of people are unable to tolerate popularity of Narendra Modi," he said.

Sarangi said no one had a right to deny or snatch the mandate.

"You get fruit of your ill-deeds. You could not become leader of the opposition," he said.

Targeting Congress President Rahul Gandhi, he said he had to run to Kerala to get relief due to work done by Union Minister Smriti Irani.

He said Congress should apologise to Modi.

"Introspect now, show humility, show regret, apologise to Modi. The anger of people have sent you so far. It is possible that next time they may cool down and give you leader of the opposition post," he said.

Noting that people had rejected dynastic politics, he said the Congress had raised questions on constitutional authorities and electronic voting machines, but it could manage to secure enough seats to get the status of Leader of Opposition for its leader in the House.

He said Modi was translating goodness of India's ancient philosophy into action through slogans like "sabka saath, sabka vikas".

Sarangi said later Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had praised then prime minister Indira Gandhi after the 1971 war but the opposition is not willing to praise the prime minister.

"Why is the Opposition so hesitant in praising Prime Minister? The verdict was unprecedented. The BJP-led NDA came back to power on the basis of performance. The experiment of 2014 was a success and people gave the slogan (of return of Modi-led government). Son of a tea-seller has become Prime Minister, why don't you accept it?

The Prime Minister was present in the Lok Sabha during Sarangi's speech and smiled on some of his remarks.

Sarangi said BJP had won 77 of 131 reserved seats in 2019 compared to 67 in 2014. Of the 84 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes, it had won 46 in 2019 compared to 40 in 2014. Of 47 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes, it had won 31 in 2019 compared to 27 in the previous election.

"The valour, strength, might and majesty of Mother India has increased million times under the leadership of prime minister," he said.

A two-time elected Member of Legislative Assembly form Odisha, Sarangi made his mark in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections by winning from Balasore constituency with a margin of 12, 956 votes. Pitted against sitting Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Rabindra Kumar Jena in the constituency, Sarangi won the seat by getting a whopping four lakh votes.

The 64-year-old leader was elected as the Member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, first between 2009 and 2014, and then from 2009 to 2014 from Nilagiri assembly segment. He is an active member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Vishva Hindu Parishad (ANI).

