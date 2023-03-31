"Those who resort to fire for Adharma...will be dealt with strictly": Bengal Governor on Howrah clash

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 31 (ANI): A day after a clash erupted between two groups amid Ram Navami celebrations in Howrah, Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday said that strict and decisive action will be taken to prevent recurrence of such criminal intimidation.

In a press note issued on Friday, Bengal Governor Ananda Bose stated, "Those who resort to violence under the illusion that they can hoodwink the people will soon realise they are in a fool's paradise".

He said that there will be effective and concerted action to book the culprits and bring them before the law.

"Setting fire to public property, that too on the sacred Ram Navami day, is a highly provocative act and will be viewed seriously. Hanuman set fire to Lanka to uphold Dharma. Those who resort to fire for Adharma will be made to swallow the fire themselves or those who are mandated to douse the fire, will do it decisively," the release stated.

Ananda Bose added that Bengal stands united against the perpetrators of this heinous crime against humanity.

"Trouble makers and abettors will be made to realise that they cannot play Dr Jekyl and Mr Hyde in Bengal anymore. Police should be objective, strong and fair, and should not let down their masters and the peace-loving people," the release added.

The release added that Raj Bhavan will keep its "eyes and ears" open to ensure protection to the life, property and dignity of the common man.

He further told that he had a confidential discussion with the Chief Minister to review the situation.

"The State Government was directed to ensure that fool-proof arrangements are made to maintain law and order effectively and action taken against miscreants firmly. The Chief Minister assured that strict and decisive action will be taken to prevent recurrence of such criminal intimidation," the release said.

The release added, "Close on heels of this, the home secretary called on the Governor and assured compliance. Governor called for a compliance report in the matter. Governor ordered real time monitoring of the situation by Raj Bhavan and constituted a special cell for the same".

Earlier in the day, the situation turned violent in the Shibpur area of Howrah, after fresh violence broke out here on Friday a day after arson on 'Ram Navami'.

This came after two groups clashed on Thursday in Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations. During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

After the disruptions, West Bengal Police on Thursday conducted a flag march in Howrah where violence broke out during a Ram Navami procession. (ANI)