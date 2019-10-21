Those who used to cast bogus votes are now accusing administration of manhandling: Jaya Prada

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): BJP leader Jaya Prada, who cast her vote at a polling booth in Rampur on Monday, slammed the opposition parties saying that 'people who used to cast bogus votes are now accusing the administration of manhandling them.'

"The administration will not allow people to cast bogus votes. Therefore, the workers of opposition parties who used to do such things in the past are now alleging that they are being manhandled by the administration upon being stopped," Jaya Prada told ANI here.

The BJP leader who had arrived from Delhi to cast her vote in Rampur today said, "Casting my vote is both my right and duty. I urge all people to come out of their houses and vote."

Jaya Prada asserted that the BJP was going to sweep the by-elections in Uttar Pradesh with ease.

"The people want to see an end to dynasty politics here. Just like the way in which Narendra Modiji was voted to power in the Centre, the people have realized that the tradition of making the wife and son of an MP the MLAs will not be tolerated anymore," she said.

"The people will vote for change and for development this time," she added.

By-election for 11 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm today.

Apart from UP by-elections, elections are also being held for 288 seats in Maharashtra and 90 in Haryana today. The counting of votes is scheduled to begin on October 24. (ANI)

